Two years ago, I met Gabe Perkins and was impressed with his intelligence, leadership, and passion. These attributes make Gabe an incredible problem-solver.  Gabe is always the person sitting around the table bringing everyone together to get big things done.

Gabe’s greatest asset is his optimistic outlook. He has a positivity about him that is contiguous to everyone around him. At a time when much of our politics is grounded in negativity and division, we need forward-thinking leaders who find positive solutions and unite people.

I am supporting Gabe Perkins for state Senate District 18 because I know he is a hard worker who understands the values of rural western Maine. I am supporting him because he has a record of improving the quality of life in our small part of the world that we all love. I am voting for Gabe Perkins and I hope others will also.

Chris Brennick, Rumford

Related Headlines

Only subscribers are eligible to post comments. Please subscribe or to participate in the conversation. Here’s why.

Use the form below to reset your password. When you've submitted your account email, we will send an email with a reset code.

Related Stories
Latest Articles