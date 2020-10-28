Two years ago, I met Gabe Perkins and was impressed with his intelligence, leadership, and passion. These attributes make Gabe an incredible problem-solver. Gabe is always the person sitting around the table bringing everyone together to get big things done.

Gabe’s greatest asset is his optimistic outlook. He has a positivity about him that is contiguous to everyone around him. At a time when much of our politics is grounded in negativity and division, we need forward-thinking leaders who find positive solutions and unite people.

I am supporting Gabe Perkins for state Senate District 18 because I know he is a hard worker who understands the values of rural western Maine. I am supporting him because he has a record of improving the quality of life in our small part of the world that we all love. I am voting for Gabe Perkins and I hope others will also.

Chris Brennick, Rumford