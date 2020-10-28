Loaves and Fishes weekend holiday fair canceled

LEWISTON — The Loaves and Fishes Holiday Fair, to have been held Saturday and Sunday, Oct. 31 and Nov. 1, at the new bingo location at the Carriage House, 1119 Lisbon St., has been canceled.

Literary union sponsoring Craft Fest Fair

AUBURN — The Woman’s Literary Union will hold a Craft Fest Fair at the Foss Mansion, 19 Elm St., from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 7. The group will sell craft supplies, tables of fabric and sewing notions.

In the library, tables will be filled with jewelry and doll clothes. The hallway will have bears, Christmas ornaments and decorations and raffle prizes. In the dining room, they will sell Japanese treasures, knit and stitch and baked goods.

Only 50 people at a time will be allowed in the mansion, masks must be worn, and for contact tracing, names and phone numbers will be recorded. While the coronavirus pandemic has prevented other WLU fundraisers, this event can be held while following safety guidelines.

The Woman’s Literary Union of Androscoggin County is a 501(c)(3) charitable nonprofit organization. For more information, check womansliteraryunion.org or call Kathy Lawrence at 207-795-6134 or email [email protected]

Marine Corps League to note USMC birthday

LEWISTON — Central Maine Detachment 810, Marine Corps League, will hold a USMC 245th birthday dinner at 6 p.m. Tuesday, Nov. 10, at DaVinci’s, 150 Mill St. All are invited. The cost is $35 a person.

For more information, contact Commandant Charlie Paul at 207-393-7667. All reservations need to be in by Nov. 1.

Sand for Seniors program back in Lewiston

LEWISTON — The Lewiston Public Works Department has announced that Sand for Seniors is back. Lewiston will make winter a little easier for the city’s seniors age 65 and older by delivering a five-gallon bucket of sand that they can use to treat icy outdoor walkways.

Details are as follows: The building must be owner-occupied, three-unit or less; order by Nov. 13; sand available while supplies last; one bucket a season; public works team in a city truck will deliver; and seniors are encouraged to keep the bucket until next year.

To order or for more information, call Lewiston Public Works at 207-513-3003 from 7:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. Monday through Friday.

Grange to host veterinary clinic for pets

POLAND — Excelsior Grange, 446 Harris Hill Road, will host a veterinary clinic for cats and dogs, in cooperation with Dr. Don MacLean, from 9 a.m. to noon Saturday, Nov. 14, at the Grange.

Services provided will include shots for rabies, distemper, canine Lyme disease, kennel cough and leukemia. Microchips can also be implanted. COVID-19 protocols will be in place and everyone should wear a mask and be social distancing.

For more information, call 207-998-2301.

Cayer signs Mayors Challenge to end veteran homelessness

BOSTON — U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development (HUD) New England Regional Administrator David Tille has announced Lewiston Mayor Mark Cayer has committed to ending veteran homelessness in the city by signing on to the Mayors Challenge to End Veteran Homelessness.

The Mayors Challenge is a call to action for all mayors and other state and local leaders to publicly commit to making sure that every veteran who served America has a home in America.

To be recognized as having achieved the goal, communities must meet the requirements laid out in the federal Criteria and Benchmarks for Ending Veteran Homelessness, which are intended to help communities drive down the number of veterans experiencing homelessness to as close to zero as possible, while building systems that support long-term, lasting solutions.

Since its launch in June of 2014, many communities across the country have achieved the goal.

Thanksgiving dinner canceled due to virus

NORWAY — The churches of St. Catherine of Sienna and Christ Episcopal will not serve their free Thanksgiving dinner this year. COVID-19 restrictions make it difficult for people to cook in a small kitchen together and to seat the public for the family-style dinner.

For years the free dinner has been a collaborative effort between the neighboring churches. Both churches hope that next year people will be able to share dinner again.