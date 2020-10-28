DENMARK – Talented musicians bring their original songs to life on stage to an empty Denmark Arts Center but a very full Facebook venue with the Pop-Up Live series – a way to get live music to our community virtually. Virtual live performances will be shown Friday nights on Facebook. This mix of musicians, songwriting, and styles ideally will strike a chord and perk people’s musical interest.

October 30th with Carlos Angeles Olmeda at 9:30 p.m.

November 6th with Head Above the Clouds at 7 p.m.

November 13th with Terry Swett at 7 p.m.

Our second of four in this series is Carlos Angeles Olmeda. Some people across the U.S. were not able to join us for our first week, so a whole fresh set will be performed. His songwriting creations illuminate, resonate, and downright gyrate.

Our third of four in the series is Head Above the Clouds a mixture of Americana Jam band with originals, Dead, Dylan, Prine, etc. Head Above the Clouds is comprised of musicians Aaron Nadeau, guitar & vocals; Mark McKelvy, Bass & vocals; Scott Thayer, drums; Steve Walsh, drums; Brackett Clark Keyboards & vocals with special guests.

Our fourth and final performance in the series is Terry Swett featuring his new song, “My Sweet Maine.” Swett spent his early years developing a travelogue of stories inspired by small-town America. During his many travels throughout North America he often sang for his supper as he matured into a prolific songwriter. At one point he even spent time along Nashville’s “music row” polishing song-writing skills and sharing stages with some of the best writers in the business. Most of Terry’s 40+ years of performing have been either as a solo act or as part of a duet; but in recent years with his creation of the Milltown Roadshow he has finally had an opportunity to become part of a complete band and says; “I just love it!! For those who want to show their love a virtual tip jar will be available.

Denmark Arts Center director, Susan Beane noted, “the Pop-Up Live series is another way we can present music for our community safely during this pro-longed and challenging pandemic. It is important in difficult times to feed one’s soul with art.” Join us on Denmark Arts Center’s Facebook page for a live performance. Music makes a difference.

The Denmark Arts Center is an award-winning 501(c)3 cultural organization founded in 1994 in the rural community of Denmark. Housed in the town’s historic 1883 Odd Fellows Hall, the DAC offers year-round events and workshops in contemporary dance, theater, music and visual art to community members young and old. DAC is at 50 West Main St., Denmark. For more information, visit http://www.denmarkarts.org.

