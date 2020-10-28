I encourage each eligible voter to choose our own Scott Landry on Nov. 3 to continue to represent our community in state House District 113.

It has been my good fortune to know Scott since we moved here to Farmington. He continues to demonstrate the character and competence of an inclusive team leader and is unselfish, which is often absent in some political circles. And if we ever needed effective team leadership in government, we need it now. And I believe it starts at home.

We don’t need to make Farmington dumber; we need to make it more inclusive. It’s about us.

Don DeMarsh, Farmington