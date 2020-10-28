In March, right before COVID-19 revealed the power of infectious diseases to bring our communities to a standstill, 73% of Mainers voted to support Maine’s vaccine law.

Rep. Bettyann Sheats is a champion for public health who stood with the 71% of people in House District 64 when they spoke loud and clear on this issue. We can’t say the same for her opponent, Laurel Libby, who helped lead the campaign to tear down our vaccine law even as outbreaks of vaccine-preventable diseases hit local headlines. Laurel testified against the vaccine law, collected signatures for the ballot initiative, and donated thousands of dollars to the failed veto attempt.

Now more than ever, public health plays a critical role in lawmaking. We need elected officials in Augusta who will make our health and safety their top priority. Maine Families for Vaccines is proud to endorse Bettyann Sheats for House District 64.

Dr. Laura Blaisdell, Deb Deatrick, Caitlin Gilmet, Maine Families for Vaccines, Portland