I’m so grateful to live in a country where I can express my thoughts. I am so grateful that President Trump signed an executive order promoting free speech and religious liberty that freed ministers and priests from retribution from the U.S. Treasury Department if they spoke out on social issues, diluting the Johnson Amendment.

I do think our nation is beset by troubling social issues. I do think that initially, as a beginning nation, the guide was our holy book. It seems like everybody makes up their own rules today — stats say our youngest do not have a guide. Otherwise, I believe that Mr. Trump is a skilled businessman and can get us on track again better than Mr. Biden.

I also believe that Mr. Trump is the energy bunny — I am awed with his energy.

Elaine Graham, Farmington