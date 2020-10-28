• Roger A. Bailey Jr., 35, Farmington, domestic violence assault, domestic violence criminal mischief, Oct. 26 in Farmington, $200 bail, Farmington Police Department.
• Brandon D. Staples, 31, Anson, operating under the influence, Oct. 27 in Farmington, $100 bail, Farmington Police Department.
• Valerie L. Lomba, 49, Wilton, operating under the influence, Oct. 27 in Farmington, Franklin County Sheriff’s Office.
• Allen M. Jeness, 30, Waterville, violation of protection from abuse order, Oct. 27 in Strong, Franklin County Sheriff’s Office.
