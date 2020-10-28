REGION — The Jay-Livermore Falls Hunting Club is in full swing and wants to congratulate the following members.

Downing their turkeys were Cole Richards getting a 15.4 pound tom with a one-third inch beard and quarter inch spur, and Carroll Goodine with a 9.4 pound tom with a one and one-eighth inch spur.

Brad Gordon bagged a 609 pound seven point bull moose.

Jack Bryant knocked down a 102 pound doe in archery season.

Hadley Stevenson tagged a 119 pound doe on youth day.

Congratulations to all hunters.

Reminder that firearms season starts this coming Saturday, Oct 31. If you haven’t gotten your membership ticket ,please do so as soon as possible. Tickets can be purchased at Brettun’s Variety or Good Life Firearms in Jay.

Good luck and be safe.

