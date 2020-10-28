I am writing to endorse Jim Handy for another term representing House District 58, Lewiston.

I am grateful that he has been working tirelessly to protect and improve the way of life for the citizens of Maine. This includes ensuring insurance coverage for hearing aids, better access to more affordable prescription medicine, expanding access to broadband — much needed for students learning online during this time — making voting accessible to as many of us as possible, and mindfully addressing issues of racial justice and disparities.

I could go on, but suffice to say that Jim Handy is doing an excellent job representing all of us well.

Jody Dube, Lewiston