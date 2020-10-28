U.S. Rep. Jared Golden has served Mainers well over the last two years. An independent-minded, moderate Democrat, Golden makes his decisions based on what he thinks is right for our district and our country. Few voters will agree with every decision Golden has made, but all can and should respect his thoughtful, deliberate process.

Golden has also been diligent about hearing from constituents, traveling all across Maine to listen to what ordinary people are saying. This is a noted change from his predecessor, who did everything he could to avoid talking to regular Mainers.

Golden deserves two more years in Congress, and I encourage all voters to support him.

Kiernan Majerus-Collins, Lewiston

