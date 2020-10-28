Fox Ridge

Sunday, Oct. 25 pumpkin scramble results: 1. Steve Brooker/Matt Brooker/Tracy Cloutier/Keith Samson 61 2. Rocky Copp/Halsey Copp/Rex Smith/Bruce Cox 62 2. Marielle Maller/Scott Maller/Jim Clark/Matt Kelly 62.

Sunday, Oct. 18 results: Gross — 1. Jace Pearson 65 2. Nate Gould 71 3. Kelly Cates 73 3. Dave Luce 73; Net — 1. Ryan Brann 90-67 2. Paul Robinson 78-68 3. Roger Densmore 74-69 3. Bobby Myers 75-69; Skins: Gross — Eric Eddy No. 3, Jace Pearson No. 7 and No. 14, Kelly Cates No. 9 and No. 16, Brad Myers No. 15; Net — Matt Myrick No. 1, Paul Robinson No. 8.

Martindale

Sunday, Oct. 25 pumpkin scramble results: Gross — 1. Richard Paradis/Kaitlyn/Moreau/CJ Bergeron/Nate Bergeron 55 2. Bill Shrader/Kevin Shrader/Jason Ward/Nate Gould 57 3. Shaun McKinnon/Brendon Croteau/Matt New/Kyle Morin 58 3. Joe Baker/Ashley Fifield/Andrew Slattery/Brian Bilodeau 58; Net — Kyle Bourass/Taylor Teixeira/Sara Maraden/David Gushee 50 2. Ethan Guerette/Amanda Guerette/Matt Myrick/Steve Lycette 52 2. Mike Kelly/Kelsey Blanchette/Moe Morin/Tyler Morin 52 4. Travis Bashaw/Stacey Bashaw/Mike Hefty/Rebecca Hefty 53; Pins: No. 4 — Kelly Cates 5’10” No. 9 — Gregg Baker 4’8″ No. 11 — Richard Paradis 8’1″ No. 17 — Jace Pearson 4’3″; Long Drive: Men — Travis Bashaw; Women — Amanda Tyburski; Senior — David Brandt; Best Costume — Matt Carroll/Jace Pearson/Denise Pearson/Danielle Rock.

Springbrook

Saturday, Oct. 24 member/member better ball results: Gross — 1. Tom Tiner/Brad Pattershall 70 1. Ray Roy/Brandon Marcotte 70 3. Ray Convery/Jeff Kent 3. Sid Cohen/Keith Ross 71; Net — 1. Abby Flanagan/Don Flanagan 63 2. Pat Murphy/Rick Carleton 65 3. John Pleau/Bob Tremblay 66 3. Dick Therrien/Dick Metivier 66 3. Scott Bubier/Jim Murphy 66 3. Daryl Cote/Eric Medina 66; Pins: No. 2 -Brandon Marcotte 4’6″ No. 8 — Dave St.Andre 6′ No. 13 — Don Flanagan 4’7″ No. 15 — Ron Leeman 8″; Skins: Gross — Brandon Marcotte No. 2 and No. 9, Leo Bellemare No. 3, Matt Beckim No. 6, Ashley Golden No. 7, Ken Carver No. 8, Don Flanagan No. 11; Net — Brandon Marcotte No. 2, Matt Beckim No. 6, Ashley Golden No. 7.

Only subscribers are eligible to post comments. Please subscribe or to participate in the conversation. Here’s why.

Use the form below to reset your password. When you've submitted your account email, we will send an email with a reset code.

Related Stories
Latest Articles