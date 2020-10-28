Fox Ridge

Sunday, Oct. 25 pumpkin scramble results: 1. Steve Brooker/Matt Brooker/Tracy Cloutier/Keith Samson 61 2. Rocky Copp/Halsey Copp/Rex Smith/Bruce Cox 62 2. Marielle Maller/Scott Maller/Jim Clark/Matt Kelly 62.

Sunday, Oct. 18 results: Gross — 1. Jace Pearson 65 2. Nate Gould 71 3. Kelly Cates 73 3. Dave Luce 73; Net — 1. Ryan Brann 90-67 2. Paul Robinson 78-68 3. Roger Densmore 74-69 3. Bobby Myers 75-69; Skins: Gross — Eric Eddy No. 3, Jace Pearson No. 7 and No. 14, Kelly Cates No. 9 and No. 16, Brad Myers No. 15; Net — Matt Myrick No. 1, Paul Robinson No. 8.

Martindale

Sunday, Oct. 25 pumpkin scramble results: Gross — 1. Richard Paradis/Kaitlyn/Moreau/CJ Bergeron/Nate Bergeron 55 2. Bill Shrader/Kevin Shrader/Jason Ward/Nate Gould 57 3. Shaun McKinnon/Brendon Croteau/Matt New/Kyle Morin 58 3. Joe Baker/Ashley Fifield/Andrew Slattery/Brian Bilodeau 58; Net — Kyle Bourass/Taylor Teixeira/Sara Maraden/David Gushee 50 2. Ethan Guerette/Amanda Guerette/Matt Myrick/Steve Lycette 52 2. Mike Kelly/Kelsey Blanchette/Moe Morin/Tyler Morin 52 4. Travis Bashaw/Stacey Bashaw/Mike Hefty/Rebecca Hefty 53; Pins: No. 4 — Kelly Cates 5’10” No. 9 — Gregg Baker 4’8″ No. 11 — Richard Paradis 8’1″ No. 17 — Jace Pearson 4’3″; Long Drive: Men — Travis Bashaw; Women — Amanda Tyburski; Senior — David Brandt; Best Costume — Matt Carroll/Jace Pearson/Denise Pearson/Danielle Rock.

Springbrook

Saturday, Oct. 24 member/member better ball results: Gross — 1. Tom Tiner/Brad Pattershall 70 1. Ray Roy/Brandon Marcotte 70 3. Ray Convery/Jeff Kent 3. Sid Cohen/Keith Ross 71; Net — 1. Abby Flanagan/Don Flanagan 63 2. Pat Murphy/Rick Carleton 65 3. John Pleau/Bob Tremblay 66 3. Dick Therrien/Dick Metivier 66 3. Scott Bubier/Jim Murphy 66 3. Daryl Cote/Eric Medina 66; Pins: No. 2 -Brandon Marcotte 4’6″ No. 8 — Dave St.Andre 6′ No. 13 — Don Flanagan 4’7″ No. 15 — Ron Leeman 8″; Skins: Gross — Brandon Marcotte No. 2 and No. 9, Leo Bellemare No. 3, Matt Beckim No. 6, Ashley Golden No. 7, Ken Carver No. 8, Don Flanagan No. 11; Net — Brandon Marcotte No. 2, Matt Beckim No. 6, Ashley Golden No. 7.

