CUMBERLAND — Liam Levasseur of St. Dominic Academy won the boys WMC Class C cross country qualifier on Wednesday with a time of 17:30.10.

Levi Lilienthal (17:45.50) of Waynflete came in second and John Miles Muenten (18:00.60) of Maine Coast Waldorf came in third.

Olivia Reynolds (20:06.40) of Maine Coast Waldorf won the girls race followed by teammates Maeve Woodruff (21:40.60) and Emma Haims (21:44.50).

Sarah Brown was the top local finisher in the girls race, with a seventh place finish for St. Dom’s. That was good enough to qualify her for the state championship meet.

Maine Coast Waldorf won the team competition for both the boys and girls. The Saints finished fourth in the boys competition but didn’t score as a team in the girls race.

In the WMC Class B cross country qualifier in Freeport, Sam Wilson off Greely won the boys race with a time of 16:26.34.

Coming in second was Martin Horne (16:27.09) of Freeport and Leif Harvey (16:44.65) of Greely in third.

Jack Twigg (17:18.65) was Poland’s highest finisher with a seventh-place finish, while Wyatt Fessler (18:11.76) was Gray New Gloucester’s top finisher in 16th place. Twigg’s showing qualified him for the state championship meet.

Greely won the team competition with Poland placing sixth and Gray-New Gloucester finishing in seventh.

Freshman Hadley Mahoney (19:48.18) of Cape Elizabeth won the girls race as the Capers won the team competition as well.

Maddie Marston (20:16.73) of Yarmouth came in second while Alana Natulak (20:38.78) of Fryeburg Academy came in third.

Lisha Powell (22:25.09) was Poland’s top finisher, placing 18th place. Abby Dulac (22:39.25) was Gray-New Gloucester’s top finisher with a 20th-place showing. The Patriots finished sixth in the team competition while the Knights finished in seventh.

GIRLS SOCCER

MT. ABRAM 7, MOUNTAIN VALLEY 0: Madison Phelps had a pair of goals and a pair of assists as the Roadrunners defeated the Falcons in Rumford.

Alice Mckay had two goals and an assist while Kaylee Knight had two goals. Lily Day had one goal and Haley Bate made four saves in the shutout.

Emma Koch made 15 saves for Mountain Valley.

GRAY-NEW GLOUCESTER 2, ST. DOMINIC 0: Freshman Alexandra Portas scored in the 24th minute to stake the Patriots (4-4) to a 1-0 halftime lead in beating the Saints (1-7-1) at Gray.

Ashleen Perkins added a goal late in the contest. Sarah Fecteau notched an assist for the Patriots

Alyssa Hart stopped eight shots for St. Dominic, while Ivy Abrams secured the shutout in goal for Gray-New Gloucester.

BOYS SOCCER

MT. ABRAM 11, MOUNTAIN VALLEY 0: Morgan Thibodeau scored three goals for the Roadrunners in a win over the Falcons in Salem.

Cam Walters had two goals and three assists, while Trevor Phelps, Bear Rollins, Kenyon Pillsbury, Kaden Pillsbury, Kody Chapman and Kenny Tozier added goals for Mt. Abram. Ian Allen, Mathias Long Frost and Damien Thurlow combined for the shutout in net.

Colby Frisbee had 15 saves for Mountain Valley.

LEWISTON 9, OXFORD HILLS 1: Ivan Domingues scored three goals and brother Igor added two of his own to lead the Blue Devils to a victory over the Vikings in Lewiston.

Jacob Mondor opened the scoring for Oxford Hills by finishing off a Nick Bancroft free kick five minutes in, but Lewiston (10-0) scored the next nine goals.

Ivan Domingues got the Blue Devils offense going, then he assisted on Igor’s go-ahead goal. Mohamedamin Nur and Ivan Domingues finished up the first-half scoring. Mohamud Hassan, Leandro Auger and Khalid Hersi got in on the scoring action in the second half, and the Domingues brothers each added another goal.

Yaya Heri made five saves in the win for Lewiston, which finished up its season allowing just three goals all year, and all coming in two games against Oxford Hills.

