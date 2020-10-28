Bangor police charged a man with criminal threatening and disorderly conduct on Wednesday after he reportedly pulled out a knife and a baton during a Trump campaign rally attended by South Dakota’s governor.

According to the Bangor Police Department, 58-year-old Peter Beitzell of Bangor had been “harassing and exchanging words” with attendees of a get-out-the-vote rally for President Trump. The rally, which was being held outside of a Bangor strip mall, featured South Dakota Gov. Kristi Noem, Trump campaign senior advisor Corey Lewandowski and Republican National Committee co-chair Tommy Hicks.

Beitzell reportedly “moved toward the crowd while brandishing a wooden baton and a large, fixed-blade knife” after becoming upset when approached by security officers, according to a press release from the Bangor Police Department. He also allegedly ignored security officers’ instructions to put the weapons away and walked toward one of the officers before returning to his vehicle. After being called to the scene because of the incident, Bangor police officers arrested Beitzell and transported him to the Penobscot County Jail.

One South Dakota newspaper, the Sioux Falls Argus Leader, reported that Noem “had to be whisked away by her security detail” during the Bangor rally. Noem is accompanied by South Dakota state troopers while traveling.

Beitzell was charged with criminal threatening with a dangerous weapon, which is a felony offense, as well as a misdemeanor charge of disorderly conduct. He was released after posting $200 cash bail. There were no injuries during the incident, and the Trump campaign tour then headed south for a second rally later Wednesday in Gorham.

Noem is a campaign surrogate for Trump in the final weeks of the presidential race. The Trump campaign bus’s stop in Bangor is the latest event — including a brief Sunday appearance by the president at an apple orchard north of Bangor — aimed at winning the one Electoral College vote up for grabs in Maine’s 2nd Congressional District.

