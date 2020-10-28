NEW PORT RICHEY, Fla. – Robert E. Maybury, of New Port Richey, Fla., and formerly of Lewiston, passed away on Oct. 21, 2020 in New Port Richey, Fla. He was born on Feb. 19, 1932 to Ralph Maybury and Elise (Moreau) Maybury. He was raised in Auburn and had a happy childhood with his older sister Dottie, and childhood friends.

He graduated from Edward Little class of 1951 and enlisted into the Army during the Korean War. After his tour, he used his GI benefit to attend SMVTI and became an electrician. He was hired at BIW shortly after graduation and worked there 34 years as an assistant foreman in the electrical shop.

He married Etta Cosgrove on August 23, 1958. He was a devoted husband and provider for his four children. He loved his grandchildren and spent quality time with them. During retirement he purchased a house in New Port Richey Fla. and spent many happy years there.

He was an avid golfer, liked competing in NASCAR and football pools, loved to travel and spend time with family and friends. He would travel back to Maine every summer to spend time with family, trade funny stories and get his fill of seafood and drinking cold beer.

When his wife passed he stayed in Florida and met Joyce Treadwell. They enjoyed 12 years together taking cruises, visiting with friends, dancing at the VFW, and picnics at the beach. He will be greatly missed by everyone that knew him.

He was predeceased by his wife, Etta Maybury; son, Tony Maybury; sister, Dottie Talbot.

He is survived by his partner, Joyce Treadwell; his children, Dan Maybury, Katie Paiton, Bernie Maybury; grandchildren, Troy Maybury, Myla Maybury, Darian Maybury, Aaron Paiton, Kaitlyn Paiton, Drew Maybury and Makayla Maybury; and Joyce’s children, Penny Porter, Brenda Wescott, and Francis Carlow.

Service date will be announced at a later time. He will be sadly missed by all that knew him. Condolences may be found at http://www.albert-burpee.com.