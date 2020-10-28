CINCINNATI – From her childhood to the last days of her life, Amy lived her life with passion and positivity.

She was born on Sept. 2, 1972 in Lewiston, to her loving parents, Coyne and Cheryl Turcotte, who named her Amy Elizabeth. She was blessed with two younger sisters, Sarah and Meaghan. Amy attended St. Joseph’s School through 8th grade and graduated from Lewiston High School in 1990. Through her school years, her passions and natural leadership abilities led her to actively participate in activities including cheerleading, tennis, model legislature, and Girls State. She then attended Smith College in North Andover, Mass. Here, she developed some of her longest lasting relationships with her Smithie crew and accepted the role of class president during her senior year. She graduated in 1994 with a degree in economics and had always treasured her time at Smith.

After college, Amy moved to Boston to work as a healthcare finance consultant for Deloitte and Touche. In 1997, the company (and maybe fate) assigned her to a consulting job in Nashville, Tenn., where she met her love and future husband, Greg Elmore, who also worked for Deloitte.

Greg and Amy married in York Harbor on August 5, 2000 and lived in Natick, Mass., for several years, where they were graced with their two beautiful daughters, Abigail Cheryl (born Ausust 27, 2003) and Eleanor Roberta (a wonderful birthday gift to Amy on Sept. 2, 2005). In 2007, Amy, Greg, and the girls moved to Greg’s hometown of Cincinnati. Through the years, they have made countless trips back to Maine, as well as Boston and the Jersey Shore, as the people and places there are so dear to them.

Amy had beautiful relationships with Greg and their daughters. They did so much together – they ran in half marathons, cheered on the RedSox, Celtics, and Bearcats, attended musicals, and traveled. As the girls grew, Amy found joy in immersing herself into their lives by helping with the activities in which they were most interested. This led her to becoming a vital part of so many organizations that were not only important to the girls but also benefited the community as a whole.

She volunteered at Ayer Elementary School, serving in vital roles in its PTA, running club, and festival. She helped lead the production of many musical productions at Ayer and Nagel Middle School. Additionally, she volunteered as a coach for Girls on the Run, a parent representative for the Forest Hills School District, the coordinator of the Ursuline Ultimate Auction and Spirit Shop, the team mom for the Ursuline cross country team, a teacher for IHM PRP, and a board member for the Anderson Hills Swim and Tennis Club. Though she served so selflessly and would never want to be recognized, the Forest Hills School District awarded her with a Volunteer of the Year service award in 2016.

Serving as a Girls on the Run coach for Abby and Ellie’s teams, Amy discovered one of her greatest passions. After years in this coaching role, she had the opportunity to join the GOTR of Cincinnati staff in 2016. She truly embodied their mission of inspiring girls to be joyful, healthy, and confident using a fun, experience-based curriculum which creatively integrates running, and she played a key role in executing this mission. She was an inspiration to so many girls and adults alike.

Amy loved her family, both immediate and extended, unconditionally. Her love for Greg, Abby, and Ellie was fierce and evident to all. Equally strong was her love for her parents and sisters. She had an instant bond with her in-laws and was a beloved role model to her many nieces and nephews. Her family members felt the same kind of love for Amy, as did her friends.

For so many, it was impossible not to love Amy as soon as you met her.

She has so many friends, near and far. She loved good friends, a good drink, and good food. She had a smile that lit up a room and a laugh that filled your heart. Incredible kindness, optimism, generosity, loyalty, and humor were just a few of her natural traits. She had the extraordinary ability to remember the details of the lives of her friends and family members, reflecting her genuine care about each and every one of them.

Amy Elmore was truly one of a kind.

Amy is survived by her husband of 20 years, Greg; their daughters, Abby and Ellie; her mother, Cheryl Turcotte (her father, Coyne, passed in 2013); her sister, Sarah Landry and her husband Roger and their children Sage, Hunter, and Gemma; her sister, Meaghan Turcotte and significant other Ryan Bolduc and their children Chloe, Gabrielle, Delainey, Ivy, and Joseph.

A visitation for Amy will be held Friday, Oct. 30, from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m. at Fares J. Radel Funeral Home, 5950 Kellogg Ave., Cincinnati, OH 45230. A mass of Christian Burial will be held Saturday, Oct. 31 at 10 a.m. at Immaculate Heart of Mary Church, 7820 Beechmont Ave, Cincinnati, OH 45255 with burial to follow at Spring Grove Cemetery.

If so inspired, you may donate to Girls on the Run of Cincinnati here:

https://www.gotr

cincinnati.org/Donate