AUBURN – Jeannette F. Lacasse, 90, of Auburn peacefully passed away at Clover Manor on Monday Oct. 26, 2020. She was born on Jan. 30, 1930, in Lewiston a daughter of the late Joseph and Ophelia (Landry) Gagne. She worked for many years as a stitcher at a local shoe shop and then as a manager at the former Maine Electronics in Lisbon before retiring due to health issues. Jeannette was a member of Holy Cross Church since she was young. She cherished time spent with her family and had made many friends through the years and during her time at Clover Manor. She will be remembered for her vibrant spirit, her love of family, her outgoing nature and her zest for life. Left to cherish her memory are her sons, Ron Lacasse of Virginia, Raymond Lacasse and his wife Diane Lacasse of Virginia and Roger Lacasse and his wife Linda of Lisbon Falls. She also leaves behind her sisters, Anita Chamberlain and her husband Roger of Lewiston and Doris Masse and her husband Raymond of Lewiston; her six grandchildren; 13 great-grandchildren; two great-great-grandchildren; and several nieces. She was predeceased by a grandchild; and her dog, Coco. The family wishes to thank the staff at Clover Manor for the excellent care she received during her stay. Condolences and fond memories may be shared at http://www.thefortingrouplewiston.comThere will be no services or visitation. Interment will take place at St. Peter’s Cemetery in Lewiston. Arrangements are under the care of The Fortin Group Funeral Home, Cremation and Monument Services 70 Horton St. Lewiston, 784-4584.﻿