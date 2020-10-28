Well, here we are again with an election just around the corner, and Susan Collins is using campaign slogans from the year 2000, not from 2006 and up. She’s been in for 24 years — time for a change.

We used to matter to her, but not anymore. She’s not the same at all since she’s accepted all that money. Now it’s as if we’re not in her vocabulary anymore. It must be nice not to have to worry about food, rent, medicine or insurance. We all wish we could be so lucky. Things keep getting easier for the rich and harder for the poor. When do we get relief, or is that something else that’s not in her vocabulary either?

Sen. Collins turned her back on us, so some of us are returning the favor. What comes around goes around.

Phyllis Caron, Lewiston