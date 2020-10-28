Wednesday, October 28
(All times Eastern)
Schedule subject to change and/or blackouts
COLLEGE GOLF
3 p.m.
GOLF — The East Lake Cup: Match Play Championship, East Lake Golf Club, Atlanta
COLLEGE VOLLEYBALL (WOMEN’S)
7 p.m.
ESPNU — Georgia at Tennessee
8 p.m.
SECN — Auburn at South Carolina
9 p.m.
ESPNU — Kentucky at Missouri
HORSE RACING
1 p.m.
FS2 — NYRA: America’s Day at the Races
KBO BASEBALL
5:25 a.m.
ESPN2 — KT at Kia
MLB BASEBALL
8 p.m.
FOX — World Series: Tampa Bay vs. LA Dodgers, Game 7, Globe Life Field in Arlington, Texas (if necessary)
SOCCER (MEN’S)
7:30 p.m.
FS1 — MLS: Atlanta United at Orlando City SC
8 p.m.
CBSSN — UEFA Champions League: TBA, Group Stage (taped)
10 p.m.
CBSSN — UEFA Champions League: TBA, Group Stage (taped)
ESPN — MLS: LA Galaxy at Portland
TENNIS
8 a.m.
TENNIS — Vienna-ATP & Kazakhstan-ATP Early Rounds
Early Thursday
CYCLING
1 a.m.
NBCSN — UCI: Vuelta A España, Stage 8, Logroño to Alto de Moncalvillo, 101 miles, (taped)
GOLF
5:30 a.m.
GOLF — EPGA Tour: The Cyprus Open, First Round, Aphrodite Hills Resort, Kouklia, Cyprus
KBO BASEBALL
5:25 a.m.
ESPN2 — NC at Lotte
