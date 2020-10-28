BOO! Happy Halloween everyone! This will be a different Halloween than we all recall because of the infamous virus. Let’s face it, we have to make the best of things as they are right now and celebrate in a different way. When fun is on your radar you will find it sooner than you think.
Halloween wasn’t always a special event in the United States until the 1800’s. It began as a community gathering to get neighbors to know one another. By 1920-1950 trick or treating and costumes were encouraged mostly as a business opportunity in this country. Kids loved it and it has weathered every unexpected storm and it will weather this one.
Have a family get together going back to the old tradition. Make some pumpkin bread tonight and share it with family and friends. Bon Appetit!
Pumpkin Bread (Makes 2 loaves)
Ingredients:
3 cups sugar
4 eggs
1 cup vegetable oil
1 15 ounce can pumpkin
⅔ cup water
3½ cups water
1 teaspoon cinnamon
1 teaspoon nutmeg
1 teaspoon salt
½ teaspoon allspice
2 teaspoons baking soda
Prepare:
1. Beat sugar, eggs oil in a large bowl, add pumpkin and water, mix.
2. Slowly add all dry ingredients to bowl, mix.
3. Pour into 2 greased bread pans. Bake at 350 for 1 hour and 15 minutes.
4. Test with a toothpick to be sure bread is finished cooking. Enjoy!
