BOO! Happy Halloween everyone! This will be a different Halloween than we all recall because of the infamous virus. Let’s face it, we have to make the best of things as they are right now and celebrate in a different way. When fun is on your radar you will find it sooner than you think.

Halloween wasn’t always a special event in the United States until the 1800’s. It began as a community gathering to get neighbors to know one another. By 1920-1950 trick or treating and costumes were encouraged mostly as a business opportunity in this country. Kids loved it and it has weathered every unexpected storm and it will weather this one.

Have a family get together going back to the old tradition. Make some pumpkin bread tonight and share it with family and friends. Bon Appetit!

Pumpkin Bread (Makes 2 loaves)

Ingredients:

3 cups sugar

4 eggs

1 cup vegetable oil

1 15 ounce can pumpkin

⅔ cup water

3½ cups water

1 teaspoon cinnamon

1 teaspoon nutmeg

1 teaspoon salt

½ teaspoon allspice

2 teaspoons baking soda

Prepare:

1. Beat sugar, eggs oil in a large bowl, add pumpkin and water, mix.

2. Slowly add all dry ingredients to bowl, mix.

3. Pour into 2 greased bread pans. Bake at 350 for 1 hour and 15 minutes.

4. Test with a toothpick to be sure bread is finished cooking. Enjoy!

