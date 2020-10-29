PORTLAND — On All Souls’ Day, also known as the Commemoration of All the Faithful Departed, Catholic Church parishioners pray for the souls of those who have died and are still in purgatory being prepared for eternal life in heaven. Parishioners believe they can help those souls in purgatory through prayers.

Several area parishes are planning special Masses, services and other events for All Souls’ Day, Monday, Nov. 2:

Jay and Livermore Falls: In commemoration of the faithful departed, the Divine Mercy Chaplet will be led by Father Paul Dumais at Holy Cross Cemetery, 445 Park St., Livermore Falls, at 1 p.m. An All Souls’ Day Mass will be celebrated at 6 p.m. at St. Rose of Lima Church, 1 Church St., Jay.

Lewiston: Bishop Robert Deeley will preside at an All Souls’ Day prayer service at St. Peter Cemetery, 217 Switzerland Road, at 10 a.m. During the service, the bishop will bless a niche in the All Souls’ Remembrance Crypt of the cemetery where unclaimed remains will be placed. All are welcome. Social distancing will be in effect and face masks must be worn.

Rumford: Father Nathan March will celebrate an All Souls’ Day Mass at St. John’s Cemetery, Isthmus Road, at noon.