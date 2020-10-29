Susan Collins was an independent leader, serving the best interests of Maine. In recognition, Mainers rewarded her with an overwhelming victory in 2014. However, a lot has changed since then.

On the key votes, she stands with Mitch McConnell and President Trump. She supported Trump’s tax cut plan, of which 40% went to the richest 1% of Mainers. And she felt Trump had learned “a lesson” on his dealings with Ukraine. Is this a president that has learned a lesson on anything?

The Senate is not the way it was when Sen. Collins was first elected. Her party leadership has very much silenced the votes of centrists, driving people like Bill Cohen and Olympia Snowe away. But at the end of the day, her votes are hurting Mainers. We are grateful for Sen. Collins’ years of service to Maine, but it’s time to give new leadership a chance.

Austin Dumont, Auburn