I have seen a disturbing amount of outside negative advertising in the House District 64 race. I urge all voters to get facts about both candidates from credible sources: for example, the Maine Ethics Commission has thorough, accurate information about campaign finances.

Rep. Bettyann Sheats has publicly denounced these negative ads. She stands ready, as always, to take people’s calls or emails and answer their questions. Her transparency in both her legislative work and campaigning is, to me, the strongest reason to support her reelection. I have heard her speak and read her thorough and fact-based answers to questions about a wide variety of topics. She is always well versed about both sides of an issue and more than willing to share her thought process.

Voters must use the tools available to get the facts. I urge them to vote to reelect Rep. Bettyann Sheats.

Cindy Elias, Auburn