Contractor’s Hockey League standings as of Oct. 28: 1. Pratte Drywall 6-0-0, 12 points 2. Saint’s Paint Plus 3-2-1, 7 points 3. I.D.S. 2-2-2, 6 points 4. L&A Concrete 3-3-0, 6 points 5. Lewiston Paint 2-4-0, 4 points 6. Theberge Construction 0-5-1, 1 point.
Sunday, Oct. 25 results: Saint’s Paint Plus 2, I.D.S. 0; L&A Concrete 4, Lewiston Paint 2; Pratte Drywall 4, Theberge Construction 2.
