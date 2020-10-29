I am writing in support of Misty Coolidge for Maine House representative for the western part of Poland and all of New Gloucester (District 65).

She works not only hard at her businesses and the raising of her three children with her husband Peter, but she volunteers hard also. By volunteering at the Good Shepard Food Bank weekly she knows the need of poorer members of our society to have adequate healthy food available.

Also, as a Gray-New Gloucester School Board member she works to promote the best education of all students to fill the needs we have for an educated workforce and society. If elected she will promote health care availability for all, safe gun laws, a clean environment, and fair equitable taxation.

I hope others vote by Nov. 3 for Misty Coolidge; I have.

David Hilton, New Gloucester