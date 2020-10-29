Kristen Cloutier is the best candidate for representative for House District 60.

I have seen her in roles as mayor of Lewiston, City Council president and as my representative in the past. Her willingness to listen and consider different positions is one of her many strengths.

Kristen has strong economic goals, including increases to transportation funding, expanding transportation and strengthening the workforce. She sees how the arts can be an economic driver.

She is also an empathetic person and works hard to help her community; for seniors she has proposed reinstating property tax deferral programs and creating tax credits for caregivers. Ms. Cloutier is an advocate for public health, and has sponsored legislation including improvements for lead safety, lead testing for kids, and safety improvements for pedestrians.

I have absolute confidence in Rep. Cloutier that she is working for her constituents and to improve her community. She deserves to be reelected.

Gabrielle Russell, Auburn