This is a delicious and healthy recipe that practically screams FALL. Kids love eating right out of the baked squash, instead of a bowl. Feel free to substitute barley for Farro if necessary.

Stuffed acorn squash

Ingredients – serves 6:

3 small acorn squash

3 tbsp. olive oil, divided

Kosher salt

Freshly ground black pepper

1 c. farro (barley can be substituted)

2 c. plus 2 tablespoons apple cider, divided

2 sprigs fresh thyme or ½ teaspoon dried thyme

½ lb. sweet Italian sausage

½ yellow onion, chopped

2 stalks celery, chopped

2 cloves garlic, minced

1 tbsp. fresh thyme, chopped

1 bunch kale, stems removed and chopped

DIRECTIONS:

1.Preheat oven to 400°. Cut each end off squash and halve.

2. Use a spoon to remove seeds and brush all over with 2 tablespoons olive oil. Season with salt and pepper and roast until tender, 30-35 minutes.

3. Meanwhile, make farro or barley: in a medium sauce pan, combine farro or barley with 2 cups cider, 1 cup water, and thyme sprigs. Bring to a simmer and cook, stirring occasionally, until liquid is evaporated and farro is tender, 25 to 30 minutes. If your liquid is evaporated and farro is not yet tender, add more water a ¼ cup at a time. Remove thyme sprigs.

4. Meanwhile, make filling: in a large skillet over medium heat, heat remaining oil. Add sausage and cook, breaking up with a wooden spoon and stirring occasionally until golden and cooked through, 5 minutes. Remove sausage with a slotted spoon onto a paper-towel lined plate.

5. Drain most fat from the skillet, reserving about 1 tablespoon for cooking. Add onion and celery and cook until soft, 6 minutes. Season with salt and pepper. Add garlic and chopped thyme and cook until fragrant, 1 minute more.

6. Add kale and cook, stirring frequently. Add remaining 2 tablespoons cider after 4 minutes of cooking, then cook 4 minutes more, or until kale is tender.

7. Add cooked farro and sausage to skillet with vegetables and stir to combine. Taste and adjust seasoning as needed. Divide mixture among the 6 squash halves. Switch oven to broil and broil until tops are golden and filling is warmed, 2 to 3 minutes.

