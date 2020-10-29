SKOWHEGAN — The Hight Family of Dealerships donated nearly $3,000 to sponsor its second annual First Responder Barbecue, serving 330.

The event was adapted due to COVID-19. Hight staff delivered barbecue-to-go coolers to 19 agencies in Somerset and Franklin counties throughout the week of Oct. 12-17. Helping in the effort were George’s Market, the Bankery and Damon’s Beverage Mart.

The Hights’ appreciation for first responders is what drove them to create this annual event.

