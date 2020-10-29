RUMFORD — Rylee Sevigny scored three goals and an assisted on another in Mountain Valley’s 11-0 field hockey win over Sacopee Valley on Thursday.

Taylor Duguay and Gracie Farnum added two goals apiece for the Falcons, while Mallorie Bourrett and Alana Young each contributed a goal and two assists and Autumn Freeman had a goal and an assist. Vivian Fournier also scored for Mountain Valley.

Amber Barrett made nine saves for Sacopee Valley. Nora Tag and Brooke Brown were in goal for Mountain Valley, but didn’t face any shots.

BOYS SOCCER

LEAVITT 6, POLAND 0: Ethan Weston had two goals and an assist as the Hornets defeated the Knights in Turner.

Ryan Thibault added two goals while Garrett Gaudin had a goal and three assists. Logan Berube also scored for Leavitt.

Blaine Clark and Isaac Gladu combined to make three saves for Leavitt. Clark also had an assist.

Trevor Robbins made 12 saves for Poland.

GIRLS SOCCER

LEAVITT 4, POLAND 0: Leah Maheux had two first-half goals as the Hornets defeated the Knights.

Emma Chaisson and Riley Chaisson each scored in the second half for Leavitt.

Carlie Leavitt made six saves for the Hornets, while Kadie Coutts-Farrington stopped 15 shots for Poland.

SACOPEE VALLEY 8, MOUNTAIN VALLEY 0: Lakyn Hink had two goals and two assists as the Hawks defeated the Falcons in Rumford.

Gabby Martin also had two goals. Emma Boulanger, Lindsey Fox, Brooke Lajoie and Elsie Reynolds each had a goal.

Kylie Day made 10 saves for the shutout.

Emma Koch made 12 saves and Brooke Chase had five for Mountain Valley.

