I first met Laurel Libby when we met to collect signatures together for a referendum question on a July day. It was my first day out — she showed me the ropes, had confidence in me, and encouraged me.

By September I had gotten nearly 700 signatures. Not her 4,002, but more than I ever thought I was capable of. I was involved with this cause because I was passionate about it, but also because Laurel shared her enthusiasm, positive can-do attitude, her devotion, and her determination not to quit. She empowered me to feel like my contribution mattered.

Laurel leads by her example and encourages others to be and do their best. She is hardworking and a problem solver. I can’t think of anyone better suited to represent us in Augusta. Minot and Auburn

I will vote for Laurel Libby for the House of Representatives on Nov. 3.

Lynn Adams, Lewiston