Four of the New York Giants’ five starting offensive lineman did not practice after one of them tested positive for COVID-19 and went into isolation.

Left guard Will Hernandez, who has started every game since being drafted in 2018, was placed on the Reserve/COVID-19 list late Thursday afternoon. He is in isolation.

Three other starters were told to stay home: tackles Andrew Thomas and Cam Fleming and center Nick Gates. Two backup linemen also were told to stay away: center Spencer Pulley and rookie guard Shane Lemieux.

The only starter at practice was right guard Kevin Zeitler.

Coach Joe Judge is hoping to get most of his lineman back for Monday night’s game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

The team practiced wearing face shields and masks. The post-practice meeting was held virtually.

The Giants learned of the positive result Wednesday night and contact tracing began.

CHARGERS: The Los Angeles Chargers placed guard Ryan Groy on the league’s COVID-19 reserve list and canceled practice.

The Chargers said they were notified of a positive test Wednesday night and that an unidentified player immediately went into quarantine. The team also identified the player’s close contacts, and they remained away from the complex.

All team meetings were held virtually in preparation for Sunday’s game at the Denver Broncos before Coach Anthony Lynn canceled practice, which was supposed to be just a walkthrough.

Lynn, who had a bout with the novel coronavirus in June, said he wanted the team to have another round of testing before resuming practice. This is the first time a Chargers player has tested positive since the league’s daily testing started during training camp, and they were one of the few teams to not have a player opt out for the season.

BROWNS: Cleveland defensive end Myles Garrett was held out of practice for the second straight day with an ankle injury.

Garrett, who leads the NFL with nine sacks, didn’t practice Thursday as the Browns (5-2) continued to get ready for Sunday’s game against the Las Vegas Raiders (3-3). Coach Kevin Stefanski said he expects Garrett to be on the field for practice Friday.

Stefanski indicated the Browns didn’t want to risk Garrett practicing outdoors in chilly weather and rain forecast.

Stefanski said Garrett “did nothing more ” than tweak his ankle at some point during Sunday’s 37-34 victory over the Cincinnati Bengals, and Stefanski seemed assured it was nothing serious or could potentially keep him out this week.

JAGUARS: Jacksonville quarterback Gardner Minshew has a strained ligament and multiple fractures in his right thumb, a person familiar with the situation says, and the injury that could prompt Coach Doug Marrone to turn to rookie Jake Luton after the team’s bye week.

The Jaguars (1-6) are not not required to submit an injury report while on a bye and have not disclosed Minshew’s injury publicly. The person said the team didn’t know about Minshew playing the last two games in pain until this week.

Minshew hasn’t been sharp since throwing for 301 yards and two touchdowns in a loss at Houston on Oct. 11. He had a season-low passer rating (70.5) against Detroit two weeks ago and misfired early and often last Sunday at the Los Angeles Chargers. He completed 14 of 27 passes for 173 yards and two TDs and was sacked five times in a 39-29 loss, the team’s sixth straight.

Related Headlines NFL notebook: Texans close facility after positive coronavirus test

« Previous

Next »