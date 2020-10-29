I have had the pleasure of knowing Misty Coolidge for 22 years. One day she told me she was going to start one of her, now many, businesses here in New Gloucester, and that she also decided to buy a home here in town for her growing family. I was thrilled and knew she’d be an asset to our town.

Misty runs multiple businesses, is a full-time mom of three, gives endlessly to charity, and puts her all into everything she does. Misty is not a politician. She is a critical thinker, and takes into consideration all viewpoints when making tough choices. Misty wants to serve her constituents regardless of political affiliation.

A vote for Misty for state House District 65 is a vote for bi-partisanship, and a true open door that the voters of New Gloucester and Poland deserve.

Nichole Stevens, New Gloucester