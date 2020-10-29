LEWISTON – M. Kirsten Larsson-Turley, 78, of Lewiston, passed away peacefully Oct. 26, 2020 at Androscoggin Hospice House.

Kirsten was born in Bangor, Dec. 24, 1942, the daughter of the late John and Nesta Larsson of Bangor. Kirsten attended school in Bangor and Hamden. She is a graduate of the University of Maine.

Kirsten worked for several social service agencies including Model Cities, Androscoggin Winterization Project as well as the cities of Auburn and Lewiston.

Kirsten was a Docent Emeritus of the Portland Museum of Art where she served for 15 years. Locally she presented many art courses for Lewiston/Auburn Senior College.

She loved horses and spent many hours riding and caring for her horses.

Kirsten is survived by her husband, Arthur J. Turley of 52 years; brother-in-law and sister-in-law, Alex and Ruth Turley of Troy, Mich.; and nieces, Angels, Elizabeth and Michelle and nephew, A.J.

The family would love to express their appreciation for the love and care Kirsten received while she was at Androscoggin Hospice House. A celebration of life will be planned at a later date.