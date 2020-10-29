EAST WENATCHEE, Wash. – Ramona (Hollis) Sydenstricker Houser passed away at Bonaventure Senior Living in East Wenatchee, Wash. on Oct. 15, 2020, her 90th birthday.She was born in Auburn and graduated from Edward Little High School. She worked as a lab technician for many years in Oxnard, Calif. and later moved to East Wenatchee, Wash. with her husband, Ken, where they owned and operated Columbia Village and Arms Apartments for over 20 years. They spent many winters in Mesa, Ariz. and made many friends there.Ramona loved to travel to Hawaii and Alaska and on one of her Alaskan fishing trips caught a trophy size 73-pound chinook salmon. She loved golfing and also had a flare for belly dancing. She and Ken would entertain guests with her belly dance moves in full attire, including her famous cymbals.Ramona was preceded in death by her husband, Ken; her brother, Henry Hollis; and a niece Mary Samay Houle. She is survived by her two children, Paula Sydenstricker and Eric (Lisa) Sydenstricker; and three grandchildren. She is also survived by her sister, Elizabeth “Betty” Hollis Samay of Lewiston; and nieces, Linda Samay Colwell, Judy Hollis Morgan and DD Samay Miller and nephews, Richard Hollis and Frank Samay.Services were held on Oct. 21 at Chapel of the Valley in East Wenatchee, Wash.