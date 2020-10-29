PARIS — Gary L. Hill of Waterford will run for his fourth, three-year term as Supervisor for Oxford County Soil & Water Conservation District.

Gary is currently a Detective with the Norway Police Department after 20 years as a Deputy Sheriff for Oxford County. He is a veteran of the United States Army Military Police Corps. He graduated from Oxford Hills High School and studied Criminal Law at Pikes Peak Community College in Colorado. Gary and his wife Lori live in Waterford on land that has been in his family since the 1800’s. This property includes woodlots, fields and a small trout pond.

He has a small Christmas tree plantation, harvests firewood, has a small portable saw mill, and a maple syrup production. He has been an active member in Maine Woodland Owners (MWO, formerly SWOAM) serving as an executive board member for the Western Maine Chapter and is a member of the American Tree Farm Association.

Persons wishing to vote in the election of District Supervisors may obtain a ballot by email at [email protected], calling 207-744-3119, or writing to OCSWCD, 17 Olson Road, Suite 3, South Paris ME 04281 to request a ballot be mailed. All registered voters in Oxford County are eligible to vote. Election ballots will be accepted as of November1st and must be received no later than 4:00 pm on November 16, 2020.

