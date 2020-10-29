Travis Roy, the Maine native whose life inspired millions after he was paralyzed in his first college hockey game, died Thursday at age 45, according to the Travis Roy Foundation.

Roy died at the University of Vermont Medical Center, according to the Boston Globe, where he was rushed to have surgery on Tuesday after suffering complications from a previous surgery.

Roy was a freshman at Boston University when he jumped onto the ice for his first shift as a collegian on Oct. 20, 1995. Eleven seconds later, he was down on the ice, paralyzed after sliding head-first into the boards and severely damaging his spinal cord. He was just 20.

He would never let that injury define his life. In 1997, Roy would establish the Travis Roy Foundation to help spinal cord injury survivors and to fund research for a cure. And while he used a wheelchair for the rest of his life, he traveled across the country, speaking about his accident and his life and raising millions of dollars for spinal cord injury research. The foundation has helped more than 2,100 quadriplegics and paraplegics, and awarded nearly $5 million in grants toward spinal cord research, according to its website.

Roy was born in Augusta and played at North Yarmouth Academy, where the ice rink was renamed in his honor in 1998. Roy’s father Lee was the rink manager at NYA for many years.

Ben Jackson, NYA’s Head of School, first met Roy in the fall of 2015 when the private school held a ceremony to retire Roy’s 00 jersey and a fund-raiser for the Travis Roy Foundation.

“He’s been back since then to speak to our students and just two years ago we inducted him as an honorary member into our athletic hall of fame,” Jackson said. “He’s just been a great friend to our school and as you can imagine an inspiration to our students. He was a tremendous speaker. He could hold an audience. You could hear a pin drop in a room of a 100, 200 students.”

In a statement sent by NYA, Jackson added, “We will continue to honor his legacy of his life’s work and greatly treasure the memories of his continued involvement, commitment to, and support of the Academy.”

Tributes to Roy’s philanthropy and impact on others poured across social media.

“It is with heavy hearts that we mourn the passing of Travis Roy,” Boston University Athletics said in a statement. “His story is the epitome of inspiration and courage, and he was a role model and a hero to so many people.”

Mike Eruzione, a former BU player and captain of the 1980 U.S. “Miracle on Ice” Olympic team wrote on Twitter: “sad day after hearing of the passing of Travis Roy he was a very special person. He dedicated his life to helping so many. Raised so much money for spinal cord injuries and those who suffered. He will be missed but his spirit and smile will be remembered forever RIP my friend.”

“Travis Roy was the ultimate symbol of determination and courage,” said Boston Bruins President Cam Neely.

Hockey East issued a similar sentiment, “the entire conference family mourns Travis’s passing. Travis Roy was one of the most cherished members of our family and his legacy will live on for generations to come.”

This story will be updated.

« Previous

filed under: