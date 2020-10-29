police log

Arrests

Androscoggin County

• Dakota Rumery, 23, Lisbon Falls, violating conditions of release, 7:55 p.m. Tuesday in Lisbon.

• Brandon Giffin, 37, Wales, domestic violence assault, Wednesday on Ridge Road in Wales.

• Craig Dube, 32, Sabattus, theft of a motor vehicle and criminal trespass at 8 a.m. on Boulder Road in Sabattus.

• Lynn Richards, 53, Turner, violation of a protection order at 6 p.m. Wednesday on East Hebron Road in Turner.

Auburn

• Stephanie Roberts, 36, of Raymond, probation hold, 10:02 p.m. Tuesday at Longley Bridge.

• Jared Sampson, 19, of Lewiston, theft by unauthorized taking or transfer at 11:15 p.m. Tuesday on Riverside Drive.

Lewiston

• Eric Greenwood, 36, of Lewiston, probation hold, 1:58 p.m. Wednesday at Lewiston Police Department.

• James Lee, 36, of Lewiston, violating conditions of release, 7:55 p.m. Wednesday on Ash/Canal streets.

• Amy Lausier, 28, South Paris, driving with a suspended license, violating conditions of release and theft by unauthorized use, 1:18 a.m. Thursday on Webster Street.

• Gregory Holmgaard, 45, of Lewiston, failure to appear in court, 4 p.m. Thursday in Lewiston.

• Jacob Folce, 43, of Brunswick, possession of scheduled drug, 5 p.m. Thursday on East Avenue.

Accidents

Auburn

An unknown driver left the scene after hitting a parked vehicle on Highland Avenue at 1:11 p.m. Thursday. The 2014 Scion parked by Cory Andrews, 25, of Falmouth and owned by IDK Ventures Inc., and the 1998 Chevrolet that struck it received functional damage.

« Previous

Next »

filed under: