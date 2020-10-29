police log

Arrests
Androscoggin County
• Dakota Rumery, 23, Lisbon Falls, violating conditions of release, 7:55 p.m. Tuesday in Lisbon.
• Brandon Giffin, 37, Wales, domestic violence assault, Wednesday on Ridge Road in Wales.
• Craig Dube, 32, Sabattus, theft of a motor vehicle and criminal trespass at 8 a.m. on Boulder Road in Sabattus.
• Lynn Richards, 53, Turner, violation of a protection order at 6 p.m. Wednesday on East Hebron Road in Turner.
Auburn
• Stephanie Roberts, 36, of Raymond, probation hold, 10:02 p.m. Tuesday at Longley Bridge.
• Jared Sampson, 19, of Lewiston, theft by unauthorized taking or transfer at 11:15 p.m. Tuesday on Riverside Drive.
Lewiston
• Eric Greenwood, 36, of Lewiston, probation hold, 1:58 p.m. Wednesday at Lewiston Police Department.
• James Lee, 36, of Lewiston, violating conditions of release, 7:55 p.m. Wednesday on Ash/Canal streets.
• Amy Lausier, 28, South Paris, driving with a suspended license, violating conditions of release and theft by unauthorized use, 1:18 a.m. Thursday on Webster Street.
• Gregory Holmgaard, 45, of Lewiston, failure to appear in court, 4 p.m. Thursday in Lewiston.
• Jacob Folce, 43, of Brunswick, possession of scheduled drug, 5 p.m. Thursday on East Avenue.
Accidents
Auburn
An unknown driver left the scene after hitting a parked vehicle on Highland Avenue at 1:11 p.m. Thursday. The 2014 Scion parked by Cory Andrews, 25, of Falmouth and owned by IDK Ventures Inc., and the 1998 Chevrolet that struck it received functional damage.
Comments are not available on this story.
-
Obituaries
Obituary: George W. McKay
-
Obituaries
Obituary: Monique Schreiber
-
Obituaries
Obituary: Claudia C. Benge
-
Obituaries
Obituary: Ryan D. Landry
-
Obituaries
Obituary: Douglass S. Hanmer