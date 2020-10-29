DEAR SUN SPOTS: The Androscoggin Hospice Thrift Store at 245 Center St. in Auburn is looking for volunteers to serve as donation attendants and sales associates. The store is open Wednesdays and Fridays from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., and Thursdays and Saturdays from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m.

Donations are accepted Wednesdays from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. and Fridays from 1 to 4 p.m. Volunteer shifts are three to four hours and volunteers are asked to cover at least one shift per week, with additional shifts as an option.

The store follows COVID-19 safe practices, including keeping things clean and disinfected. Staff, volunteers and customers are all required to wear masks. Students age 16 and older are encouraged to apply as long as they are able to commit to a weekly shift for at least two semesters.

Proceeds from the Androscoggin Hospice Thrift Store support patient care in our community, and as a volunteer you will be assisting in that vital cause. Last year alone, Androscoggin Home Healthcare + Hospice provided more than $1.5 million in free care to uninsured and underinsured patients and families. You can help to make a difference in the lives of those we serve by volunteering, donating items, shopping at the store, or all of the above!

What are customers saying about our store? That it is “super neat and clean,” “very well-organized,” and offers “top-quality items at great prices,” all of which is a testament to our talented and hardworking team of volunteers.

For more information, contact Kathy Baillargeon, manager of volunteer resources, at 777-7740, ext. 1286, or via email at [email protected]. Website: androscoggin.org/hospicethriftstore. — Kathy, Lewiston

ANSWER: I have shopped at the Androscoggin Hospice Thrift Store and can attest to the fact that it is very well-organized and clean. I took my teenage granddaughter along and she gave it a thumbs-up as well. We had a wonderful experience and scored some great finds. I would think that volunteering there would be a pleasure. I hope Sun Spots readers will consider giving their time and donations to this worthy cause that helps so many.

DEAR SUN SPOTS: Since Cathy left Alterations by Judy I can’t find anyone to replace the heavy-duty zippers on the cases for cellos and basses belonging to our school music department. Can anyone give me a lead? — Greg, no town

ANSWER: I would try a shoe repair shop or an upholstery shop. They should have the right equipment to install the zippers in that heavy-duty material. I can recommend: Paul’s Shoe Repair in Lisbon (854-4338); Doreen Gendron at Unique Designs (754-0048); and Donna Marie Harrington at Gamache and Lessard Custom Window Treatments. She is their in-house upholsterer, but is self-employed under the business name Comfy Cushion Upholstery by Donna. You can reach her at 212-6195 or e-mail her at [email protected]

You may want to reach out to other music teachers as well to see who they would recommend. And of course, if anyone has information to share on this topic, please write in.

This column is for you, our readers. It is for your questions and comments. There are only two rules: You must write to the column and sign your name. We won’t use it if you ask us not to. Please include your phone number. Letters will not be returned or answered by mail, and telephone calls will not be accepted. Your letters will appear as quickly as space allows. Address them to Sun Spots, P.O. Box 4400, Lewiston, ME 04243-4400. Inquiries can also be emailed to [email protected].

filed under: