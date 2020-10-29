BRIDGTON — Maine Watermelon Tourmaline is the finest in North America, and ranks with the best, worldwide. The famous discovery made at the renowned Dunton Mine in Newry, Maine in 1972 gave Maine a bounty of watermelon tourmaline. However, the discovery made 49 years ago, is now historic and very little real watermelon tourmaline is available today. The Watermelon Tourmaline resembles its name with its famously cut watermelon wedge shapes, exhibiting a remarkable phenomenon of color.

An exquisite display of Jim Mann’s Watermelon Tourmaline can be seen at Gallery 302 on Main Street in Bridgton, ME for a limited time, through the holidays. (Stones can also be purchased separately. They can be customized by our jewelers, or any jeweler.) Gallery 302 is located at 112 Main Street in Bridgton. For more information, call 207-647-2787 or visit gallery302.com.

