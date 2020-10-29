As a business owner and longtime resident of Lewiston, I am supporting John Morrison for House District 60. John’s history as a business owner in Lewiston and Auburn provides him the experience to represent small business owners.

John has made it one of his missions to provide young adults with the skills and opportunities to find employment for their future, in addition to working with the homeless population to provide them the necessary means to survive and the skills needed to provide for themselves.

John’s ability to manage two successful businesses while being an advocate for our city won my support for House District 60. It is for these reasons that I believe John will be an excellent advocate for the city of Lewiston and a great addition to the House of Representatives. I wish him the very best Nov. 3 and urge people in District 60 to vote for John Morrison.

William Welch, Lewiston