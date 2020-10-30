Rangeley Ski Scholarship Fund (RSSF)

2020-2021 Season

We are all so excited to have OUR mountain back! The 2015-2016 season, when we made our last appeal for the Ski Scholarship Fund, seems like a really long time ago.

What funds we had in our account since our last appeal have been used to enable all area kids to use the Rangeley Lakes Trails Center for skiing and snowshoeing. We also made donations to the Rangeley Skating Club and the Rangeley Curling Club which are other ways in which our kids can get outside to enjoy winter in Rangeley. Of course, we helped our ski racers of the Rangeley Alpine Ski Club as needed.

As you may have heard, an extremely generous donor has made it possible for all Rangeley area kids to receive season passes for $50 each at Saddleback for the next 5 years!! That is truly amazing. Our role is to see that financial shortages for families, particularly in this time of pandemic, do not prevent our children from being able to participate in XC skiing, snowshoeing, skiing or boarding, to take lessons and get rentals as needed. Remember, it was 2016 that many of our children were last able to participate in mountain sports. If they own their own gear, they will have surely outgrown it. We understand that many of you have designated your monetary donations elsewhere, but we hope you will see how much a donation to RSSF will be appreciated. Gliding down a mountain may not seem like a necessity, but for many of us from Rangeley, it is part of our way of life.

There are two important things to note: 1) The families who seek our help pay whatever amount they can toward the cost of programs and rentals. 2) Other than the cost for mailings, all donations go directly to assisting families with the above-mentioned costs.

Won’t you help us insure that all who apply will be able to receive assistance this year? Any amount you care to give will be appreciated. Please make your contribution check to: Rangeley Health and Wellness (memo RSSF) and mail it to: PO Box 581, Rangeley, ME 04970

Thank you and THINK SNOW!

Claire and Don Chase, RSSF

100% of your donation goes to RSSF. Our relationship with RHW, a 5019©3, ensures your donation is tax deductible.