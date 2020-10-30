I’m pleased to support Misty Coolidge for House District 65. A dynamic entrepreneur, she understands all too well the challenges of running a successful small business. Her sincerity and can-do attitude will help us all move on from these difficult times. We are fortunate to have her as a candidate.
Ben DeTroy, New Gloucester
Invalid username/password.
Success. Please wait for the page to reload. If the page does not reload within 5 seconds, please refresh the page.
Enter your email and password to access comments.
Invalid username/password.
Please check your email to confirm and complete your registration.
Use the form below to reset your password. When you've submitted your account email, we will send an email with a reset code.
Related Stories
Latest Articles
-
Obituaries
Obituary: George W. McKay
-
Obituaries
Obituary: Monique Schreiber
-
Obituaries
Obituary: Claudia C. Benge
-
Obituaries
Obituary: Ryan D. Landry
-
Obituaries
Obituary: Douglass S. Hanmer