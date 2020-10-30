I’m pleased to support Misty Coolidge for House District 65. A dynamic entrepreneur, she understands all too well the challenges of running a successful small business. Her sincerity and can-do attitude will help us all move on from these difficult times. We are fortunate to have her as a candidate.

Ben DeTroy, New Gloucester

