FARMINGTON — Tuesday night, Town Manager Richard Davis informed selectmen he had appointed Deputy Police Chief Shane Cote as interim chief during the search for a new police chief.

“Jack Peck, our police chief of 10 years, has taken a position at the Maine Criminal Justice Academy as assistant director,” Davis said. “I’m very happy for him. It’s a big loss for the town for sure.”

Cote offered to serve as interim chief while the search is conducted, he added.

“Sounds like a good plan,” Selectman Scott Landry said. “Are you ready for it?”

“Yes, sir,” Cote said.

“He may want to apply for the position as well,” Davis said.

Peck’s official last day will be Nov. 12, 31 years to the day since he began working for the Town of Farmington.

“We owe him a lot of gratitude,” Davis said.

Cote will be given an increase in pay to be in level with the chief’s pay while he serves as interim, Davis said.

A committee consisting of citizens, selectmen and another police chief will be formed to conduct the search.

John Rogers was suggested as a possibility by Davis.

Do you want someone from a neighboring town, or from a town with similar size who has no relationship with Farmington, Selectman Stephan Bunker, who was filling in as chairman, asked.

“We want someone with expertise, not interested in the job,” Davis said. “John lives in Strong, was police chief here, was director of the Maine Criminal Justice Academy before he retired. I could approach Jack, see who among his police chief contacts would serve.

“He is highly respected among that organization (Maine Chiefs of Police Association).”

Selectman Chairman Matthew Smith, who wasn’t at the meeting, has offered to serve on the search committee, Davis said.

“I would like to be considered for that committee if there’s room, if needed,” Selectman Michael Fogg said.

In other business relating to the police department, the board approved two grants and the purchase of security cameras.

The $1,000 Walmart grant would allow the department to establish an account for the K-9 program.

“There’s no place to put donations,” Cote said. “Our dog requires special food. We can get it right at Walmart.”

An $8,000 grant, administered by Franklin County Emergency Management, would purchase addition weapons for the department’s VirTra Use of Force Virtual Training System, Cote said.

A Glock handgun kit plus a Taser adapter and an OC spray, both non-deadly force options, would be purchased, he said.

“On the Glock pistol, is there a virtual adapter,” Landry asked.

The barrel on existing pistols is replaced with a laser and special magazine, Cote said.

“Franklin, Wilton, UMF all use Glock 21s so it makes sense,” he said.

Authorization was given to replace two security cameras that are no longer working and purchase four additional cameras for use downtown. The cost is $894 for three two-packs of the Nest Outdoor cameras.

The original cameras were difficult to maintain and had to be together when establishing the account, Cote said. These are cheaper and work anywhere, he said.

The department was able to see what actually happened in a couple of accidents in the downtown, Cote said.

“We’ve solved quite a few cases with them,” he said. “There have been issues where we weren’t able to get a good camera angle. We’d like to add more to get better coverage.”

After the meeting, attendees stopped to see the new fire engine that arrived earlier that day, Bunker said in a phone call later.

Wednesday morning, firefighters Eban Dorr and Connor Perkins were at the fire station looking over the new truck.

“We’ll be swapping equipment from the old truck onto this one,” Perkins said.

“A few things will be added,” Dorr said.

