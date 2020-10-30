The average age of the world’s greatest civilization from the beginning of history has been about 200 years. During those 200 years, these nations always progressed through the following sequences; from bondage to spiritual faith, from spiritual faith to great courage, from courage to liberty, from liberty to abundance, from abundance to complacency, from complacency to apathy, from apathy to dependency, from dependence back into bondage.

Look at the dependency programs the government has. If we today are looking for government to do for us what we by God’s grace would do for ourselves, then freedom will be gone.

Righteousness exalts a nation but sin is a reproach to any people. Proverbs 14:34.

Donna Dewitt, Lisbon

« Previous

Next »