For many years Farmington Rotary has sponsored a window painting contest for area youth in downtown Farmington. Due to the ongoing pandemic, this year Rotary invites youth to participate in a…

VIRTUAL HALLOWEEN ART CONTEST

Here’s how it will work:

Create your masterpiece at home – however you choose. It could be a painting or it could be the pumpkin you carved! Take a picture of your Halloween artwork.

a. Like us on Facebook (this is important so you can tag us!)

b. Create a post with your picture and tag Farmington, Maine Rotary Club

c. Include your name and grade in the post text

d. Post anytime before 9:00pm on Halloween Judging and Prizes

There will be five classifications for judging:

•Preschool

•Kindergarten

•Grades 1 & 2

•Grades 3 & 4

•Grades 5 & 6

The judging criteria will be:

•Originality

•Halloween or autumn theme

Prizes will be awarded in each classification:

•1st Prize $20

•2nd Prize $15

•3rd Prize $10

•4th Prize $5

Judging will take place the following week. The decision of the judges will be final, and awarded on the Facebook post. Prizes will be awarded by the Farmington Rotary Club and will be mailed to the winners the following week.