All persons charged are innocent until proven guilty

10/16/2020 1032hrs, Deputy McCormick responded to a 911 complaint on Silver Birch Lane in Industry. This was a misdial.

10/16/2020 1058hrs, Deputy Gray investigated a fraud complaint at the Elderly housing apartments on West Kingfield Road in Kingfield.

10/162020 1130hrs, Deputy McCormick participated in a community policing event at Cape Cod Hill School in New Sharon.

10/16/2020 1143hrs, Deputy Morgan provided a security escort at a residence on Main Street in Eustis.

10/16/2020 1333hrs, Deputy Gray participated in a community policing event ta Kingfield Elementary School.

10/16/2020 1404hrs, Deputy Gray conducted a welfare check on a person who lived on Reeds Mills Road in Madrid at the request of a concerned friend. The person living there was okay.

10/16/2020 1839hrs, Deputy Frost responded to a report of a person in a mental health crises at a residence on Foster Hill Road in Freeman Twp. The person was transported to FMH for evaluation.

10/16/2020 1854hrs, Deputy Couture received a complaint of an accident on Arnold Trail in Eustis. This turned out to be non-reportable.

10/16/2020 2100hrs, Deputy Frost investigated a report of a man who entered a residence on Willow drive in New Vineyard and caused some sort of disturbance.

10/16/2020 2224hrs, Sgt. Bean responded to a report of fireworks being shot off past 10pm at a residence on Mile Hill Road in New Sharon.

10/16/2020 2336hrs, Deputy Frost responded to a 911 complaint at a residence on Anson Valley road in New Vineyard. This was a misdial.

10/17/2020 0507hrs, Deputy Morgan responded to a 911 call at a residence on Lambert Hill Road in Strong. All was secure.

10/17/2020 0824hrs, Deputy Gray received multiple calls of vehicles off the road in Sandy River Plt.

10/17/2020 1006hrs, Deputy McCormick responded to a 911 complaint at a residence on Lakeside Drive in Industry. This was a likely a landline issue. A second call came in at 1337hrs also a 911 issue, again it was a line issue.

10/17/2020 1007hrs, Deputy Gray responded to a report of dogs terrorizing domestic turkeys at a residence on Harold Ross Road in Dallas Plt.

10/17/2020 1247hrs, Deputy Morgan responded to a report of multiple vehicles off the road on route 17 in Letter D twp. DOT requested that the road be shut down until they could get caught up with the snow accumulation. One accident was reportable, Nicky Clark (57) of Rangeley was driving a 2002 ford pickup when she ran off the road to avoid a vehicle who was also out of control rolling the vehicle over. No injuries were reported.

10/17/2020 1311hrs, Deputy Gray responded to a 911 call on Axis Mundi Road in Eustis. This was a misdial.

10/17/2020 1433hrs, Deputy McCormick investigated a report of a suspicious person on the Vienna Road in Chesterville.

10/17/2020 1802hrs, Deputy Couture responded to a report of a possible drunk driver near Dollar General on Main Street in Kingfield.

10/17/2020 2017hrs, Sgt. Bean responded to a medical emergency at a residence on the Rangeley Road in Avon.

10/18/2020 0658hrs, Deputy Gray responded to a report of a single vehicle accident on the Harold Ross Road in Dallas Plt. Khrystyna Watkin (37) of Dallas Plt was driving a 2019 Mitsubishi when she ran off the road striking a utility pole. CMP was called to the scene.

10/18/2020 0815hrs, Deputy McCormick responded to a report of a single vehicle accident on Locke Pond Road in Chesterville. Heidi Gagnon (39) of Kingfield was driving a 2003 Toyota 4 door when she lost control of her vehicle rounding a corner. She was summonsed for Attaching False plates, Operating with a suspended license and Failing to Report an Accident by Quickest Means.

10/18/2020 0943hrs, Deputy Morgan responded to a car vs. deer accident on the New Vineyard Road in New Vineyard. William Wagner (65) of Farmington was driving a 2014 Toyota 4 door when the deer collided with the car.

10/18/2020 1252hrs, Deputy McCormick responded to a report of a disturbance at a camp on East Shore Drive in Chesterville. The incident is still under investigation.

10/18/2020 1548hrs, Deputy Frost responded to a 911 complaint at a residence on Lambert Hill Road in Strong. The person living there was hallucinating and was transported to FMH by via Northstar for evaluation.

10/18/2020 1623hrs, Sgt. Bean responded to a noise complaint on Beans Corner Road in New Sharon. A neighbor complained that someone was shooting at exploding targets.

10/18/2020 1729hrs, Deputy Couture received a complaint of a vehicle driving erratically on the Rangeley road in Philips. The offending vehicle was not located.

10/18/2020 1805hrs, Deputy Frost received a complaint on the Carthage road in Carthage regarding a man who was lost and could not find his home.

10/18/2020 2107hrs, Sgt. Bean investigated a report of burglary at a residence on West Freeman Road in Freeman Twp. The complainant stated that while away someone forced their way into the home through the main door. The only thing discovered missing at this point was a bottle of hard liquor.

10/19/2020 0429hrs, Deputy Gray responded to a residential alarm on the Gray Road in Sandy River Plt. All was secure.

10/19/2020 0710hrs, Deputy Morgan was flagged down on Moore Ave in Farmington regarding a dispute over a dead deer and its ownership.

10/19/2020 0853hrs, Deputy McCormick responded to what turned out to be a civil issue between a former boyfriend/girlfriend on the Intervale road in New Sharon.

10/19/2020 0813hrs, Deputy Gray received a request to conduct a welfare check on a person on the Howard Road in in Salem twp.

10/19/2020 0850hrs, Deputy McCormick investigated what turned out to be a civil issue on the Intervale road in New Sharon.

10/19/2020 0945hrs, Deputy Morgan conducted a welfare check at a residence on Norcross Hill road in Chesterville by the request of Cape Cod Hill School.

10/19/2020 1012hrs, Deputy Gray investigated a complaint of a possible violation of a protective order at a residence in Carrabassett Valley.

10/19/2020 1145hrs, Deputy Morgan responded to a 911 call at a residence on Chesterville Hill Road in Chesterville.

10/19/2020 1150hrs, Deputy Morgan responded to a 911 call on Saddleback Mountain Road in Sandy River Plt. It was a misdial.

10/19/2020 1319hrs, Deputy Morgan conducted a traffic stop on route 4 in Phillips, as a result of the stop Christina Haynes-Auger (45) of New Portland was arrested on a warrant and transported to jail.

10/19/2020 1353hrs, Deputy Gray responded to report of a vehicle speeding in the construction zone on route 4 in Phillips.

10/19/2020 1856hrs, Deputy Couture covered a late report of a tractor trailer deer accident which occurred on route 27 in New Portland. Somerset SO requested he cover the accident. Christopher McKee (55) of Augusta was driving a 2019 International truck when a deer ran out in front of the truck.

10/19/2020 2031hrs, Deputy Couture responded to a 911 call at a residence on Dallas Hill Road in Dallas Plt. There was an issue with the phone line.

10/20/2020 0357hrs, Deputy Davol responded to an alarm at a residence on the Rangeley Road in Phillips. All was secure. A second alarm occurred at 0523hrs, this was a false alarm.

10/20/2020 0623hrs, Chief Deputy Lowell received a complaint of a dead deer on route 4 in strong.

10/20/2020 1038hrs, Deputy Elmes responded to a residence on Reeds Mills Road in Madrid Twp. regarding a person in mental health crises. Northstar also responded.

10/20/2020 1146hrs, Deputy Davol responded to Phillips elementary school regarding a person causing a disturbance.

10/20/2020 1150hrs, Deputy Elmes investigated a parking issue at a residence on Old Country Road in Sandy River Plt.

10/20/2020 1203hrs, Deputy Elmes conducted a welfare check at a residence on Spruce Circle in Dallas Plt.

10/20/2020 1730hrs, Deputy Couture responded to a 911 call on Foster Hill Road in Freeman Twp. This was an accidental dial.

10/20/2020 2138hrs, Sgt. Bean and K-9 Bain were requested to assist Farmington Police with the search for an OUI driver who crashed his vehicle and fled the scene. Sgt. Bean and K-9 Bain were able to find the suspect and Farmington Police arrested him.

10/21/2020 0933hrs, Deputy Davol responded to a report of a vehicle traveling in an erratic manner on route 4 in Avon. He was unable to locate the vehicle.

10/21/2020 1101hrs, Deputy Davol conducted a welfare check at a residence on route 4 in Phillips on behalf of Phillips elementary school.

10/21/2020 1956hrs, Deputy Frost arrested Ronald Jordan (34) of New Vineyard on a warrant while he was at his residence on Lane Drive.

10/21/2020 2033hrs, Deputy Couture responded to a noise complaint at the elderly housing units on West Kingfield Road in Kingfield.

10/22/2020 0658hrs, Chief Deputy Lowell responded to a car vs. deer accident on route 4 in Strong. Antenord Jacques (39) of Strong was traveling northbound in a 2017 Honda when she struck a deer in the road.

10/22/2020 0819hrs, Deputy Davol participated in a community policing event at Strong Elementary School.

10/22/2020 0937hrs, Deputy Elmes and Lt. Rackliffe assisted Carrabassett Police with a person who was suffering from a mental health crisis.

10/22/2020 1135hrs, Deputy Davol participated in a community policing event at Mt. Abram high School in Salem Twp.

10/22/2020 1201hrs, Deputy Couture investigated a theft of wood complaint at a residence on the Ridge Road in Chesterville.

10/22/2020 1309hrs, Deputy Davol responded to a report of a single vehicle accident at the intersection of the Holley road and the New Vineyard Road in New Vineyard. It was reported that a 2019 Dodge pickup was traveling northbound when it ran off the road hitting a tree. As a result of the investigation, the driver Christopher Jordan (50) of Turner was arrested for OUI. Jordan was first transported to FMH for minor injuries before being taken to jail. Farmington Police assisted at the scene as well as Northstar Ambulance, there were no passengers were in the vehicle.

10/22/2020 1410hrs, Detective Stephen Charles, Lt. St. Laurent and Detective Ken Charles assisted State Police with a search warrant at a residence on Old Dead River Road in Eustis.

10/22/2020 1422hrs, Deputy Morgan responded to a residential alarm on Mile Hill Road in New Sharon that turned out to be a false alarm.

10/22/2020 1435hrs, Deputy Elmes responded to Angel Falls parking area on the Bemis Road to assist a motorist who reportedly was locked out of their vehicle. The vehicle was gone upon arrival.

10/22/2020 1521hrs, Deputy Morgan investigated a complaint at a residence on the Glenn Harris Road in New Sharon where a man driving a Mercedes had stopped at the complainant’s residence, walked around the house with a tape measure and a clipboard. Morgan checked with the town and learned that this was not a town representative.

10/22/2020 1731hrs, Deputy Frost received a complaint of a solar panel truck swerving all over the road. He located the vehicle and stopped it, the driver was not intoxicated.

10/22/2020 1848hrs, Sgt. Fails arrested Eric Hall (49) of Industry on a warrant after Mr. Hall turned himself in at the jail on a warrant from Detective Kenneth Charles.

10/22/2020 2117hrs, Deputy Couture and Deputy Frost conducted a traffic stop on the Mercer road in New Sharon. As a result of the stop, a passenger Angela McKenna-Mason (48) of Temple was arrested on a warrant and transported to jail.

10/23/2020 0033hrs, Deputy Frost investigated a threatening complaint at a residence in Chesterville.

Deputies conducted 22 building checks, one was not secure. They also conducted 9 elder checks.

« Previous