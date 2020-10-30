I am writing to recommend the election of John Morrison to represent the city of Lewiston in the state Legislature.
I have worked in the Lewiston/Auburn business community for over 30 years and have come to know Mr. Morrison as a business person and family man. Mr. Morrison has a reputation for being an honest and hardworking business person.
John is a family man who has recently opened a business with his son, John Jr., and daughter-in-law, Chelsea. John has pledged to honestly serve his constituents. He is a man of his word and will do so if elected.
Leonard Sharon, Auburn
