I am writing to recommend the election of John Morrison to represent the city of Lewiston in the state Legislature.

I have worked in the Lewiston/Auburn business community for over 30 years and have come to know Mr. Morrison as a business person and family man. Mr. Morrison has a reputation for being an honest and hardworking business person.

John is a family man who has recently opened a business with his son, John Jr., and daughter-in-law, Chelsea. John has pledged to honestly serve his constituents. He is a man of his word and will do so if elected.

Leonard Sharon, Auburn

