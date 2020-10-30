Adult Learner Scholarship Fund seeks applications

The Maine Community Foundation (MaineCF) seeks applications to its Adult Learner Scholarship Fund which supports non-traditional students who want to change their lives for the better through education and training.

MaineCF offers two types of Adult Learner scholarships. A degree-seeking scholarship supports two- and four-year degree programs and certificate courses that fit into the regular calendar year. The application deadline for this scholarship is November 15, 2020.

The second scholarship supports credential/certificate programs that last less than a full semester. These short-term scholarships have a rolling deadline of the first of each month.

Eligible applicants must meet one of the following criteria to be eligible: be over the age of 25; work full-time; have dependents other than a spouse; or be financially independent, not have received a standard high school diploma, or delayed enrollment in college after high school for a reason other than a gap year activity.

Complete guidelines and application forms are available at www.mainecf.org. If you have questions, contact MaineCF Scholarship Manager Liz Fickett at [email protected]

The Maine Community Foundation has worked with donors and educators since 1983 to provide and expand Maine students’ access to educational opportunities. The community foundation manages more than 650 scholarship funds.

Headquartered in Ellsworth, with additional personnel in Portland, Dover-Foxcroft, and Mars Hill, the Maine Community Foundation works with donors and other partners to provide strong investments, personalized service, local expertise, and strategic giving to improve the quality of life for all Maine people. To learn more about the foundation, visit www.mainecf.org.