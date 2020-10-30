I encourage you to join me in voting for Misty Coolidge, Maine House District 65 (New Gloucester and part of Poland).
Misty is one of the kindest people I know, someone who will do anything for someone in need. She is a true Mainer. She listens. She’s independent. She cares.
I don’t think anyone would work harder in Augusta than Misty. She’s a hustler and someone I always want on my side, working for me. She will always look out for her constituents and do anything she can for them.
I encourage people to join me in voting for Misty Coolidge for House District 65.
Mark Stevens, New Gloucester
Success. Please wait for the page to reload. If the page does not reload within 5 seconds, please refresh the page.
Enter your email and password to access comments.
Invalid username/password.
Please check your email to confirm and complete your registration.
Use the form below to reset your password. When you've submitted your account email, we will send an email with a reset code.
-
Obituaries
Obituary: George W. McKay
-
Obituaries
Obituary: Monique Schreiber
-
Obituaries
Obituary: Claudia C. Benge
-
Obituaries
Obituary: Ryan D. Landry
-
Obituaries
Obituary: Douglass S. Hanmer