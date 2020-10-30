I encourage you to join me in voting for Misty Coolidge, Maine House District 65 (New Gloucester and part of Poland).

Misty is one of the kindest people I know, someone who will do anything for someone in need. She is a true Mainer. She listens. She’s independent. She cares.

I don’t think anyone would work harder in Augusta than Misty. She’s a hustler and someone I always want on my side, working for me. She will always look out for her constituents and do anything she can for them.

I encourage people to join me in voting for Misty Coolidge for House District 65.

Mark Stevens, New Gloucester