I would like to say a word or two about the virtues of playing in the mud. When I was young and got under my mother’s skin, she would say to me, “Get out of my face and go play in the mud.”

Please, parents, don’t stop encouraging your children to go outside and play in the mud. We must not let paranoia grip our nation and succumb to an environment of paranoia that is directing public discourse. This virus is a lot like playing in the mud. Life happens, so listen up and take the time to smell the roses.

The Garden of Eden exists for everyone, so let’s not let some bug rule the day. America is better than that, and our best days are ahead of us. Go play in the mud.

Michael Boom, Lewiston

