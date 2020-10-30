AUBURN – Donald A. D’Agostino, 75, of Sabattus passed away on Tuesday, Oct. 27, 2020 at the Hospice House in Auburn. He was born in New Britain, Conn. to Julia and Charles D’Agostino on Oct. 29, 1944. He went to school in New Britain. Donald married the love of his life Diane Emond on Oct. 22, 1965 in New Britain. Donald took various trainings and courses related to his position of Special Investigator with the US Treasury such as the Federal Law Enforcement Training Center in Glynco, Ga. and The University of Delaware. He worked for several years as a Special Investigator with the US Treasury’s Bureau of Engraving and Printing in Washington, DC. He also proudly served his country through the Marine Corps. Donald is survived by his wife, Diane; his daughter Michelle Berube and her husband Timothy, his son Marc and his husband Jean-Francois Achille. Donald is also survived by his grandchildren, Bryan and Jennifer Berube; and three great=grandchildren. Donald is preceded in death by his parents; and his only brother Charles D’Agostino, Jr.Condolences and fond memories may be shared with the family at http://www.thefortingrouplewiston.comVisitation will be held at Fortin\Lewiston on Wednesday, Nov. 4, 2020 from 10-11a.m. followed by a Liturgy of the Word service at 11 a.m. with Marine Corp military honors also at the funeral home. Due to Covid-19 restrictions, at this time, there can only be 75 people in the funeral home at one given time.Arrangements are under the care of The Fortin Group Funeral Home, Cremation and Monument Services 70 Horton St. Lewiston, 784-4584.In lieu of flowers, the D’Agostino family asks that any interested individuals make donations to:Hospice House ofAndroscoggin HomeCare & Hospice15 Strawberry Ave.Lewiston, ME 04240 as a sign of gratitude for their compassionate care